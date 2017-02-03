French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Feb 3 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* An investigation of other properties in Americas region is ongoing
* Cards used at front desk of properties were not affected
* Intercontinental hotels - on Dec. 28, 2016, reported was conducting investigation after report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards
* Conducting investigation after receiving report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards used at some U.S. hotels
* IHG has been working with security firms to review IHG's security measures
* Findings show malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants, bars of 12 ihg properties
* IHG has notified law enforcement and working with payment card networks
* Providing notification to guests who used payment card at restaurants, bars of 12 managed properties from Aug 2016 - Dec 2016
* Confirms that payment card incident has been remediated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane