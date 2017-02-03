Feb 3 SeaChange International Inc
* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with
respect to North American operations with implementation of
restructuring, reduction-in-force
* SeaChange International Inc - Cost-savings actions are
anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of
approximately $8.1 million once complete
* SeaChange International - Anticipates that these actions
will result in restructuring and severance charges of
approximately $1.5 million - SEC Filing
Source text: [bit.ly/2l6saID]
