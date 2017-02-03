Feb 3 Nikkei:

* Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership covering areas such as development, procurement - Nikkei

* Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor could announce a deal as soon as Feb. 6, setting specific points of cooperation later - Nikkei

* Suzuki, Toyota unit Daihatsu Motor will continue to sell automobiles under their separate brands "to avoid falling foul of antitrust laws" - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2k4mRt1) Further company coverage: