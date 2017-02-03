French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Feb 3 Fortress Paper Ltd
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* DEBENTURE HAD AN INTEREST RATE OF 7% PER ANNUM AND WAS SET TO MATURE ON JUNE 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane