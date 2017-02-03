BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 3 JD.com Inc
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc had previously reported 10.8 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of October 5, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2l6hvha] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.