Feb 3 Superior Drilling Products Inc :
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake
in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* Lone Star Value Management - purchased superior drilling
products shares based on belief that shares, when purchased,
were undervalued - sec filing
* Lone Star Value Management-engaged, intend to continue to
engage, in talks with superior drilling products's board with
respect to composition of board
* Lone Star Value Management says informally suggested
director candidate lone star believes would be "valuable
addition" to superior drilling board
