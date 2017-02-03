French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Feb 3 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc- On February 2, 2017, company received a notice from BVF Partners L.P. and others terminating letter agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2kqpXsA] Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane