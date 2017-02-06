BRIEF-Saudi's CMA announces delisting of Weqaya Takaful Insurance shares
* Announces delisting of Weqaya Takaful Insurance and Reinsurance Company’s shares from Tadawul
Feb 6 LPI Capital Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 355.6 million rgt
* Qtrly net profit 81.5 million rgt
* Year ago quarter revenue 338.6 million rgt; year ago quarter net profit 102.2 million rgt
* Proposed quarterly dividend of 55 sen per share
* "2017 will be another challenging year and with detariffication of motor insurance, we expect to see keener competition in motor business" Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2jSPCYK] Further company coverage:
* Announces delisting of Weqaya Takaful Insurance and Reinsurance Company’s shares from Tadawul
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees