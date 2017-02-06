Feb 6 LPI Capital Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 355.6 million rgt

* Qtrly net profit 81.5 million rgt

* Year ago quarter revenue 338.6 million rgt; year ago quarter net profit 102.2 million rgt

* Proposed quarterly dividend of 55 sen per share

* "2017 will be another challenging year and with detariffication of motor insurance, we expect to see keener competition in motor business"