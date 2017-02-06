BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
Feb 6 Scomi Engineering Bhd
* "Clarifies that any proposals involving its equity stake in its rail division are still in preliminary and exploratory stage"
* Refers to article "Chinese firms keen on Scomi's rail operation" appearing in the edge malaysia for week of 6-12 Feb 2017
* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK