BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 6 Court filing:
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
* Eastern Outfitters and subsidiaries have engaged in substantial negotiations with Sports Direct to serve as stalking horse in a sale process to be conducted - Court filing
Source text - bit.ly/2kc42V0
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION