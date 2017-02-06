BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Telecommunication March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 1.26 billion rupees versus loss 513.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Blackberry Ltd
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry - Under terms, Blackberry will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Optiemus Infracom LTD.
* Blackberry-Will continue to control, develop co's security and software solutions and maintain trusted Blackberry security software
