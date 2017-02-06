Feb 6 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India

* Blackberry - Under terms, Blackberry will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Optiemus Infracom LTD.

* Blackberry-Will continue to control, develop co's security and software solutions and maintain trusted Blackberry security software

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: