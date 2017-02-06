BRIEF-India's Kamadgiri Fashion March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Astral Foods Ltd :
* EPS and HEPS for six months to March 2017 is expected to be at least 194 cents per share (2016: EPS 777 cents per share and HEPS 774 cents per share). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6