BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees
Feb 6 Ashok Leyland Ltd :
* says gets order worth 703.5 million rupees
* says Ashok Leyland West Africa got order of 135 buses under lines of credit from Exim Bank Of India
Says buses will be supplied to Ministry Of Higher Education Scientific Research And Innovation, will be supplied over next 180 days
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees