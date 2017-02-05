UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
Feb 5 Egyptian Media Production City Co :
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
