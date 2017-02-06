BRIEF-Man Infraconstruction says recommended final dividend of 0.54 rupees per share
* Says recommended final dividend of inr. 0.54 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 MPS Ltd :
* Says agreement to acquire 'THINK subscription'
* Says acquisition of THINK will not have a material effect on revenues and profits of MPS Limited Source text: bit.ly/2jSWLZk Further company coverage:
* Says recommended final dividend of inr. 0.54 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: