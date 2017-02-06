BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
* Kalpataru Power Transmission received new orders of 823 crore rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2lebBuw) Further company coverage:
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees