BRIEF-Covalon Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Innate Pharma SA :
* Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR trial evaluating the efficacy of lirilumab
* Study did not meet primary efficacy endpoint
* Confirms safety profile of lirilumab as a monotherapy
* Broad clinical program ongoing, investigating lirilumab in a variety of tumor indications and combinations
* No statistically significant difference between either lirilumab arms and placebo arm on leukemia-free survival (LFS) nor on other efficacy endpoints
* Adverse events encountered with lirilumab were consistent with previously reported safety profile of lirilumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)