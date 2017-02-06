Novo Nordisk submits U.S. application for Tresiba label update
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
Feb 6 Visiomed Group SA :
* Capital increase of 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) thanks to exercise of BSA 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY