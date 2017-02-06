Feb 6 Binckbank NV :

* FY adjusted net result 30.5 million euros ($32.7 million) versus 55.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 net interest income 7.2 million euros versus 7.2 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 total income from operating activities 40.5 million euros versus 36.5 million euros in Reuters poll

* Capital ratio of 31.9 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus 40.2 percent at Dec. 31, 2015

* Total available capital 245.54 million euros at Dec. 31, 2016 versus 253.58 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Proposed final FY dividend of 0.19 euros per share (FY15: 0.25 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9281 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)