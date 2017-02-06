BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 6 Binckbank NV :
* FY adjusted net result 30.5 million euros ($32.7 million) versus 55.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 net interest income 7.2 million euros versus 7.2 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 total income from operating activities 40.5 million euros versus 36.5 million euros in Reuters poll
* Capital ratio of 31.9 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus 40.2 percent at Dec. 31, 2015
* Total available capital 245.54 million euros at Dec. 31, 2016 versus 253.58 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015
* Proposed final FY dividend of 0.19 euros per share (FY15: 0.25 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9281 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.