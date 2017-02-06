Feb 6 Tigenix NV :

* Announces acceptance of Cx601 abstract for oral presentation at 12th Congress of ECCO

* Positive results of ADMIRE-CD pivotal phase III trial of Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients

* Data demonstrated that remission produced in these hard-to-treat fistulas by Cx601, a suspension of allogeneic adipose-derived stem cells (eASC), was maintained long-term

* Results also support favorable tolerability of Cx601 over long-term - Dr. Marie Paule Richard, Chief Medical Officer at Tigenix

* Has an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement for Cx601, ex-US, with Takeda and expects a decision from the EMA regarding its marketing authorization by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)