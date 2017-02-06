Feb 6 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says reports solid revenue growth in Q4 2016 across all main market

* Q4 total operating revenue 256.4 million Norwegian crowns ($31.24 million) versus 119.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA 30.0 million crowns versus 14.1 million crowns year ago

* Contemplates issuance of bond of 50 million euro with borrowing limit of 175 million euro to finance outlook through 2018

* Going forward LINK will focus on, among others, consolidation of Nordic, Baltic, German markets and Spanish markets as well as expansion into other major European markets such as Italy and France