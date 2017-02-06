Feb 6 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves joint venture (JV) between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd promoted Reliance Aerostructure Ltd and Dassault Aviation, France

* Says JV is proposed to be named as Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd

* Says JV co to be held 51 percent by Reliance and 49 percent by Dassault Aviation