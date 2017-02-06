Feb 6 Boohoo.Com Plc :

* Had entered into an agreement to acquire certain intellectual property assets and customer databases from retailer Nasty Gal Inc for us$20 million.

* Transaction will be financed through a combination of boohoo's existing cash resources and a new bank debt facility of up to us$20 million