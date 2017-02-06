Feb 6 Hexagon

* Says nomination committee proposes Gun Nilsson as new chairman and Hans Vestberg as vice chairman

* Also proposes election of John Brandon, Henrik Henriksson, Sofia Schorling Hogberg and Marta Schorling Andreen as new board members

* As previously announced, Melker Schorling will leave the Board as of the AGM 2017 due to health reasons