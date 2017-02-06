BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Glanbia Plc :
* Glanbia announces two strategic acquisitions
* Acquisitions will be marginally earnings accretive in 2017 and will be funded by debt from existing facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago