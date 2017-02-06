BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Feb 6 Banco Comercial Portugues SA :
* Says Black Rock Inc now holds 3.01 percent of voting rights in BCP versus previously stated stake of below 2 percent Source text: bit.ly/2kcpzwz
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees