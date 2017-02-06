BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Sumeet Industries Ltd
* Says to consider raise of funds and plan for capital expenditure for the financial year 2017-18. Source text: bit.ly/2kxRiZU Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago