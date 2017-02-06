Feb 6 Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd

* Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd - dec quarter net profit 347.3 million rupees

* Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd - dec quarter net sales 3.68 billion rupees

* Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 126.1 million rupees; net sales was 3.20 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2leK4Kh) Further company coverage: