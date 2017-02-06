Feb 6 Tdc A/S :

* Divests its subsidiary TDC Hosting

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Divestment changes TDC's guidance for 2017 for EBITDA, whereas guidance for EFCF and DPS are unchanged

* Sales proceeds will be applied towards debt reduction

* Changes EBITDA guidance from >8.3 bilion to >8.2 bilion crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)