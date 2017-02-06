BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Tdc A/S :
* Divests its subsidiary TDC Hosting
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Divestment changes TDC's guidance for 2017 for EBITDA, whereas guidance for EFCF and DPS are unchanged
* Sales proceeds will be applied towards debt reduction
* Changes EBITDA guidance from >8.3 bilion to >8.2 bilion crowns
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago