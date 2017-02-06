BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Mr Green & Co AB (publ) :
* Acquires Danish online gaming company Dansk Underholdning
* Intends to propose to AGM that no dividend be paid for FY 2016
* Purchase is expected to have positive effect on its earnings per share and operating cash flow in 2017
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago