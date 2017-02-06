BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Feb 6 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Ithaca Energy Inc announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
* Offer is unanimously recommended by board of directors of Ithaca
* Offer implies a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.24 billion
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of company at C$841 million
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees