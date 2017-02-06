BRIEF-India's Majestic Auto March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 22.9 million rupees versus profit 95 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Patron capital advisers llp- bidco announces that it has acquired an aggregate of 63,310,488 ordinary shares in capital of Punch Taverns Plc ("punch") at 180 pence per share
* Patron capital advisers llp- shares representing in aggregate approximately 28.5 per cent
* March quarter net loss 37.1 million rupees versus profit 38.8 million rupees year ago