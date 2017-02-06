Feb 6 Starbreeze AB :

* Has signed publishing agreement with Double Fine Productions regarding game Psychonauts 2, to be released in 2018

* Will invest $8 million to bring game to PC and other console platforms through digital distribution

* Says will be able to recoup 100 pct of its full investment incl. marketing costs with initial revenue share of 85 pct after distribution and platform fees and fig crowdfunding revenue share

* Share of revenues will become 60 pct after investment is recouped