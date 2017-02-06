Feb 6 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) decreased in January for GIG's six gaming sites

* In January total deposits were 22.7 million euros ($24.40 million), down 2.6 pct compared to previous month, December 2016

* Total active real money players for November 2016 - January 2017 were 176,273, down 3.9 pct from 183,521 for October - December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)