BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
Feb 6 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Has mandated ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Danske Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Nordics commencing on Feb. 7 2017
* 50 million euros ($53.75 million)with a 175 euros borrowing limit, 5-year senior secured debt capital markets transaction may follow
* Net proceeds from such transaction will be used to redeem outstanding bank debt and parts of outstanding sellers' credit as well as to finance its growth strategy Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK