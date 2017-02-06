Feb 6 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Has mandated ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Danske Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Nordics commencing on Feb. 7 2017

* 50 million euros ($53.75 million)with a 175 euros borrowing limit, 5-year senior secured debt capital markets transaction may follow

* Net proceeds from such transaction will be used to redeem outstanding bank debt and parts of outstanding sellers' credit as well as to finance its growth strategy Source text for Eikon:

