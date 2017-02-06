Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Feb 6 Solvay :
* Solvay and Nexeo Solutions announce that effective March 1, Nexeo will be channel to market for the Rhodoline defoamer product line in the United States, Canada and Mexico Source text: bit.ly/2kJ8j5b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.