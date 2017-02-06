BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Deep Industries Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 177.1 million rupees versus profit 133.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 705.9 million rupees versus 526.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago