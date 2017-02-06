BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Sphere Global Services Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 41.4 million rupees versus 7.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol net sales 149.8 million rupees versus 62.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2khIRmG Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago