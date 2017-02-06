BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Greatwall Motor
* In year of 2016, total operating revenue and net profit of company recorded a year- on-year increase of 29.70% and 30.88% respectively
* Results due to increase in sales volume of automobiles of co and increase in sales volume of suvs
* Fy net profit attributable to shareholders of company rmb 10.55 billion versus rmb 8.06 billion
* Preliminary total operating revenue for fy rmb98.62 billion Source text (bit.ly/2la1MS5) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.