BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Feb 6 Beazley Plc
* Is expanding its presence in Canada with acquisition of specialist managing general agent, Creechurch Underwriters
* Creechurch's 30 strong team will remain based in their existing Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver offices
* Creechurch to be led by Phil Baker who will report to Gerard Bloom, Beazley's head of international financial lines
* In 2016 Creechurch generated CAD$36m of premiums Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees