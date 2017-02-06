Feb 6 Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Limited :

* Fire Incident At Liaoning Premises

* A fire had occurred at group's premises in Liaoning, PRC on 5 february 2017 after office hours

* Fire affected administrative offices and one of production control rooms which controls production line

* "Manufacture of other products is not affected"

* "Group had ceased manufacture of particular product" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: