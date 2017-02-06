BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Limited :
* Fire Incident At Liaoning Premises
* A fire had occurred at group's premises in Liaoning, PRC on 5 february 2017 after office hours
* Fire affected administrative offices and one of production control rooms which controls production line
* "Manufacture of other products is not affected"
* "Group had ceased manufacture of particular product" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.