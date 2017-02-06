BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Borneo Aqua Harvest Bhd
* Termination of jv by Plentiful Harvest is not expected to have any material effect on EPS for financial year ending 31 march 2017
* Refers to termination of the jv agreement by Plentiful Harvest With City Harvest Aquaculture Source text (bit.ly/2jSMEZr) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.