BRIEF-Covalon Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
Feb 6 Wilex AG :
* Secures financing commitment from its main shareholder Dievini
* Detailed form of financing will be decided by management and supervisory boards of Wilex AG as well as Dievini at a later date
* Main shareholder Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding GmbH & Co. Kg. Dievini will provide company up to 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* With this additional commitment, company's cash reach is secured until end of Q2 of 2018
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL