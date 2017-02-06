BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 6 Zen Technologies Ltd
* Zen Technologies Ltd - dec quarter net profit 138.1 million rupees versus loss 26.6 million rupees year ago
* Zen Technologies Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 336.4 million rupees versus 44.5 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2la5qvA) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17