BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Mega Sun City Holdings Bhd
* Says redesignation of Dato Liang Chee Fong to managing director from executive director
* Datuk Ooi Kee Liang resigns as managing director Source (bit.ly/2lf0FNK) (bit.ly/2jTChiQ) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.