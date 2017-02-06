BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Partners CJ E&M in launch of animated action series for kids Robot Trains
* The company to be TV distributor and licensing agent for Robot Trains in Turkey, Middle East and Africa, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Israel and licensing agent in the mentioned European countries including the Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.