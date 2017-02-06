BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Feb 6 IDBI Bank Ltd
* Cuts 1 year MCLR to 8.80 percent
* Says reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth Source text: (IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under: Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 8.20 One Month 8.40 Three Month 8.55 Six Month 8.60 One Year 8.80 Two Year 8.85 Three Year 8.95) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 102.7 million rupees versus profit 81.8 million rupees year ago