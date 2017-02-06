Feb 6 Haemonetics Corp -
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Says updates full year fiscal 2017 guidance
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2
pct
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $220.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 gaap EPS in the high end range of $0.70 - $0.80
* Sees 2017 revenue in the high end range of $850mln -
$875mln
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS in the high end range of $1.40 -
$1.50
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $873.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
