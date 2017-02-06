Feb 6 Ixia :
* Ixia - on Feb 3, co settled with u.s. Sec resolving
matters related to co's reporting, books, records, internal
controls in 2012, first 2 qtrs of 2013
* Ixia-Consented to entry of settlement order to cease from
violations of reporting, internal controls provisions of
securities exchange act of 1934, as amended
* Ixia - under terms of company's settlement ,company to
pay a fine of $750,000
* Ixia - sec did not allege fraud by company
Source text (bit.ly/2jT7nw1)
