Feb 6 Ixia :

* Ixia - on Feb 3, co settled with u.s. Sec resolving matters related to co's reporting, books, records, internal controls in 2012, first 2 qtrs of 2013

* Ixia-Consented to entry of settlement order to cease from violations of reporting, internal controls provisions of securities exchange act of 1934, as amended

* Ixia - under terms of company's settlement ,company to pay a fine of $750,000

* Ixia - sec did not allege fraud by company