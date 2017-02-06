BRIEF-Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan was summoned to appear before the Tribunal De Grande Instance de Vannes by some holders of non voting cooperative securities (CCIS)
Feb 6 Fidelity & Guaranty Life :
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.70
* Qtrly average assets under management increased to $19.8 billion, up 8% over prior year
* Fidelity & guaranty life - qtrly earnings per share $1.85
* Fidelity & guaranty life - with respect to Anbang transaction, co is continuing discussions with Anbang for extension of outside termination date beyond Feb 8
* Expect to make an announcement on or about February 9, 2017 regarding outcome of discussions with Anbang
* Fidelity & guaranty life-expect to benefit if interest rates continue to rise, if regulatory environment becomes more favorable under trump Source text (bit.ly/2kyD2js) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.